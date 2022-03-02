Ukrainian refugees face family separations, uncertain futures
02:49
The flood of Ukrainian refugees shows no sign of slowing down as young and old flee the violence in their country. The United Nations estimates more than 600,000 people have fled Ukraine in the past week, including families with children who face uncertain futures. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports from Lviv, Ukraine.March 2, 2022
