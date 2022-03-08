IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Ukrainian refugee crisis intensifies as nearly 2 million flee

03:30

The number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country is now approaching two million. Top diplomats predicting that three million more could join them in the days and weeks ahead. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY from Lyiv.March 8, 2022

