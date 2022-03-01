IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

  • Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • US couple fighting to get newborn twins out of Ukraine

    02:13

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Mardi Gras celebrations make a comeback in New Orleans

    04:03

  • Father kills his three children in shooting at California church

    00:26

  • March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

    00:42

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23

  • Putin under increasing pressure amid protests, extreme sanctions

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    More than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled since Russia began its attack

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Support and solidarity for Ukraine grows across the world

    02:12

  • Ukraine braces for massive assault as huge Russian convoy nears Kyiv

    02:38

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares the dare that left her with a broken jaw

    01:20

  • Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans

    04:23

  • Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26

  • Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

    00:41

  • Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

    00:36

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

TODAY

More than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled since Russia began its attack

02:31

The war in Ukraine has triggered a growing humanitarian crisis as the violence has forced thousands to flee to neighboring countries. Border crossings and train stations are packed with mothers and young children as they cope with the heartbreak of separation. So far, the U.N. says more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forced out of their homes. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY from Western Ukraine.March 1, 2022

Airbnb to help up to 100K Ukrainian refugees with free, temporary housing

  • UP NEXT

    Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • US couple fighting to get newborn twins out of Ukraine

    02:13

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Mardi Gras celebrations make a comeback in New Orleans

    04:03

  • Father kills his three children in shooting at California church

    00:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All