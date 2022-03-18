UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the largest refugee crisis since WWII, and the surge of refugees shows no signs of slowing down. A survivor from the siege in Mariupol says, “I had to decide to leave or to stay and be killed.” NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from Lviv.
