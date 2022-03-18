IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day

02:27

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the largest refugee crisis since WWII, and the surge of refugees shows no signs of slowing down. A survivor from the siege in Mariupol says, “I had to decide to leave or to stay and be killed.” NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from Lviv.March 18, 2022

How to help Ukraine: 15 verified charities working to help Ukrainians amid invasion

