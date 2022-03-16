Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to address U.S. Congress in a virtual speech in an all but certain attempt to press President Biden for a no-fly zone. Zelenskyy told Canadian lawmakers Tuesday, “Please close the sky, close the airspace. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?” The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with cutting-edge drones that could target Russian tanks and artillery. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.March 16, 2022