TODAY

Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky

04:41

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, joins TODAY with Savannah Guthrie to talk about her disappointment with President Biden’s State of the Union address saying, “Today the whole world is watching Ukrainians being executed,” adding "we are grateful for help, but we need protection in our skies.” Ustinova also asks, “What is the red line that Putin has to cross for NATO and the U.S. to step in?”March 2, 2022

