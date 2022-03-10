Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones
A well-organized group of moms in Ukraine are using their cell phones to capture the war in real time, fighting to make sure the rest of the world can see the invasion firsthand. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022
