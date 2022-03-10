IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones

02:42

A well-organized group of moms in Ukraine are using their cell phones to capture the war in real time, fighting to make sure the rest of the world can see the invasion firsthand. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022

