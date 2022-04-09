IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian moms give new birth in Poland after fleeing war

Some Ukrainian women are finding strength in motherhood after fleeing their homes to ensure that their children will be born somewhere safe. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for Saturday TODAY from Warsaw, Poland where she met some of the new and expecting moms.April 9, 2022

