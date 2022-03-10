Ukrainian maternity hospital bombed as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
03:03
Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. While Ukrainian troops continue to fight, they are struggling to stop Russian airstrikes, including one on a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday. NBC's Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022
