IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 surprising tech mistakes you're making — and easy ways to fix them

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

    00:16

  • Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate

    02:53

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC

    00:21

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

    00:14

  • Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • 2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

    00:24

  • Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

    01:56

  • Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

    03:00

  • US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies

    01:58

  • As Russian forces edge nearer to Kyiv, attacks on civilians grow more brutal

    02:42

  • Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union

    03:59

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

    02:43

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

TODAY

Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

01:37

Reporting from a train in Kyiv, NBC’s Richard Engle shares the moment that a young girl sang “Let It Go” from Frozen to keep spirits up while in an underground shelter in Ukraine.March 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

    00:16

  • Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate

    02:53

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All