Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter
Reporting from a train in Kyiv, NBC’s Richard Engle shares the moment that a young girl sang “Let It Go” from Frozen to keep spirits up while in an underground shelter in Ukraine.March 7, 2022
Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter
