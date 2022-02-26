IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Raising resilient kids during the digital age

    04:29

  • NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

    00:44

  • Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination

    03:49

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Feb. 25, 2022

    01:29

  • How an ice rink is bringing a community together

    04:35

  • Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

    03:00

  • Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border

    02:16

  • Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

    02:21

  • Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

    02:41

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38

  • Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview

    02:17

  • Storm system creates messy morning commute for millions

    02:26

  • CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

    01:44

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

    05:09

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    02:17

  • Coast Guard saves 9 workers trapped on burning oil rig

    00:20

  • Former officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing

    00:28

  • Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

    00:20

  • Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

    02:36

  • Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance

    02:00

TODAY

Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution

02:05

Russian and Ukrainian forces are waging a fierce fight for control of the capital city of Kiev. Citizens are huddled in bomb shelters and subway stations amid missile strikes, while Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains defiant and vows to stay in the capital. Meanwhile, overnight, Russia vetoed a Unted Nations Security Council resolution condemning the invasion. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Raising resilient kids during the digital age

    04:29

  • NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

    00:44

  • Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination

    03:49

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Feb. 25, 2022

    01:29

  • How an ice rink is bringing a community together

    04:35

  • Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

    03:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All