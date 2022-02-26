Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution

Russian and Ukrainian forces are waging a fierce fight for control of the capital city of Kiev. Citizens are huddled in bomb shelters and subway stations amid missile strikes, while Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains defiant and vows to stay in the capital. Meanwhile, overnight, Russia vetoed a Unted Nations Security Council resolution condemning the invasion. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 26, 2022