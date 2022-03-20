Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience
It's estimated that more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine, forced to say goodbye to their homes and friends and leave everything they know behind amid Russia’s invasion. The children of war endure the trauma with their smiles and laughter, not because they are unaware of the horrors they survived, but because it is their way to rise above conflict. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.March 20, 2022
