  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47

  • Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

    00:22

  • SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks

    02:32

  • Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variant

    00:29

  • 33 million people under winter storm watches this weekend

    01:26
    Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases

    02:47
    What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders

    03:31

  • Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court

    00:54

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:01

  • After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner

    01:32

  • San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance

    00:33

  • EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals

    02:17

  • Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame

    02:31

  • Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter

    02:51

  • Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments

    02:42

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases

02:47

Ukrainian troops are preparing for anything, as a Russian invasion seems increasingly evident. U.S. officials say Russia’s military buildup is accelerating, disguised by military exercises across Eastern Europe. NBC’s Richard Engel reports from Ukraine.Jan. 27, 2022

