Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases
Ukrainian troops are preparing for anything, as a Russian invasion seems increasingly evident. U.S. officials say Russia’s military buildup is accelerating, disguised by military exercises across Eastern Europe. NBC’s Richard Engel reports from Ukraine.Jan. 27, 2022
