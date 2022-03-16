Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress, he shares a graphic video to lawmakers showing the impacts that the attacks have had on his country.March 16, 2022
