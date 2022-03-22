IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

    Ukraine’s ‘Let It Go’ girl performs national anthem at charity concert

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych captured hearts around the world when she sang “Let It Go” while in a bomb shelter in Ukraine. Over the weekend, she took center stage at a packed stadium in Poland to open the Together with Ukraine charity concert by singing her country’s national anthem. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022

