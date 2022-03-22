Ukraine’s ‘Let It Go’ girl performs national anthem at charity concert
Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych captured hearts around the world when she sang “Let It Go” while in a bomb shelter in Ukraine. Over the weekend, she took center stage at a packed stadium in Poland to open the Together with Ukraine charity concert by singing her country’s national anthem. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022
