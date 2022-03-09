IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

    01:49
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

01:49

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska penned an open letter on social media describing the destruction her country has faced in heartbreaking detail. “When Russia says that it is ‘not waging war against civilians,’ I call out the names of these murdered children first,” she wrote alongside photos of children killed in the war. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Lviv, Ukraine.March 9, 2022

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on frustrations and heartache over war with Russia

