Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter 01:49
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska penned an open letter on social media describing the destruction her country has faced in heartbreaking detail. “When Russia says that it is ‘not waging war against civilians,’ I call out the names of these murdered children first,” she wrote alongside photos of children killed in the war. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Lviv, Ukraine.
March 9, 2022 Read More
