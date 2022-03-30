Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks
02:03
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not let their guard down following Russia’s promise to “drastically reduce” military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv. The Pentagon also drew skepticism around Russia’s “trust building” withdrawals. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kharkiv, Ukraine.March 30, 2022
UP NEXT
US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions
03:20
Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surge
03:33
Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock
02:33
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones’ settlement offer
00:26
Biden signs Emmett Till bill into law, making lynching a hate crime
00:29
Destructive storms, tornadoes sweep across the South