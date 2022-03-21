'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol
03:07
Share this -
copied
Despite a near-constant bombardment of attacks, Ukrainian officials are refusing Russia’s demand to surrender the port city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, newborn babies born by Ukrainian surrogates are being held in special shelters, unable to leave because of the war. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion
02:57
Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour
02:46
Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days
00:27
Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos
02:07
Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant
00:27
Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded