Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine 03:04
As Russian troops face unanticipated setbacks and losses in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is ordering his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv on how Ukraine is surprising the world with their resistance and resilience while slowing down one of the most powerful armies in the world.
Feb. 28, 2022 Read More
