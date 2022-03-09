US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

Ukrainian officials are expressing frustration after a potential deal to obtain Soviet-era jets fell through. Zelenskyy responding by saying this is no time for indecision and that they need the planes now to stop the Russian offensive. Zelenskyy also addressed British Parliament with a message of resistance until the end, channeling WWII leader Winston Churchill. “We will fight in forests, fields and on shores,” Zelenskyy said. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 9, 2022