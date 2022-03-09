IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison after 4 years

    00:26

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

    02:08

  • Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    00:26

  • Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoes

    01:52

  • Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

    02:15

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

    06:00
  • Now Playing

    US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise

    08:49

  • NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

    05:50

  • Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

    04:35

  • Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon

    06:55

  • Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success

    04:34

  • Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38

  • Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution

    03:44

  • Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon

    04:40

  • How UNICEF director is taking on the Ukraine refugee crisis

    05:40

  • Couple who escaped Ukraine with newborn reunites with family

    06:15

  • Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip

    00:52

  • Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver

    00:38

  • Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager dead

    00:22

TODAY

US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

03:56

Ukrainian officials are expressing frustration after a potential deal to obtain Soviet-era jets fell through. Zelenskyy responding by saying this is no time for indecision and that they need the planes now to stop the Russian offensive. Zelenskyy also addressed British Parliament with a message of resistance until the end, channeling WWII leader Winston Churchill. “We will fight in forests, fields and on shores,” Zelenskyy said. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison after 4 years

    00:26

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

    02:08

  • Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    00:26

  • Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoes

    01:52

  • Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

    02:15

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

    06:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All