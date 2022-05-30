IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukraine president Zelenskyy makes risky visit to the frontlines

02:45

Just hours after president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a rare and risky visit to the frontlines, intense fighting erupted between Ukrainian and Russian troops in an intense battle for control of Donbas, a key city in the eastern part of the country. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.May 30, 2022

