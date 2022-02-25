Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine
As Russian missiles strike the capital of Kyiv, the city’s metro centers have turned into bomb shelters. The Ukrainian government is giving away thousands of rifles, and encouraging civilians to fight for their country. Meanwhile, social media posts show the reality of war, documenting the conflict in real time. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from Kyiv.Feb. 25, 2022
