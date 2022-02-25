IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

    02:41

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38

  • Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview

    02:17

  • Storm system creates messy morning commute for millions

    02:26

  • CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

    01:44

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

    05:09

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    02:17

  • Coast Guard saves 9 workers trapped on burning oil rig

    00:20

  • Former officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing

    00:28

  • Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

    00:20

  • Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

    02:36

  • Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance

    02:00

  • Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees

    04:53

  • Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity

    05:50

  • Meet Broadway’s first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera'

    05:03

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

  • Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out

    09:45

  • Russian troops descend on Ukraine

    02:13

  • Cross-country storm disrupts travel, spreads snow and ice

    01:35

TODAY

Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

02:21

As Russian missiles strike the capital of Kyiv, the city’s metro centers have turned into bomb shelters. The Ukrainian government is giving away thousands of rifles, and encouraging civilians to fight for their country. Meanwhile, social media posts show the reality of war, documenting the conflict in real time. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from Kyiv.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

    02:41

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38

  • Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview

    02:17

  • Storm system creates messy morning commute for millions

    02:26

  • CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

    01:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All