TODAY

Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture

The defenders of Mariupol are making their last stand as Russia’s deadline for Ukrainian surrender of the city came and went. The mayor of Mariupol said ten thousand civilians have been killed and warned the final toll may double that. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Sunday TODAY from Lviv.April 17, 2022

Mariupol residents recount harrowing escapes from city under siege

