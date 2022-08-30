IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How DALL-E 2 is changing the art world with words and images

    03:16

  • How Princess Diana forever changed the royal family

    04:18

  • Hero grocery employee killed while confronting Oregon gunman

    00:28

  • Serena Williams wins first round during farewell run at US Open

    02:49

  • Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview on royals draws backlash

    02:19

  • NASA evaluates Artemis engine problems ahead of next launch day

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    UN inspectors head to endangered nuclear plant in Ukraine

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department wraps initial review of Mar-a-Lago documents

    02:34

  • Mississippi faces major water crisis in wake of severe flooding

    03:16

  • Check out August's most click-worthy stories on TODAY.com

    04:32

  • How to get a real person on the line when you call customer service

    04:45

  • Starbucks says hello to fall with new pumpkin-filled menu

    01:35

  • NASA scraps Artemis launch after fuel leaks, storm concerns

    03:46

  • Why the second hand market is hot for back-to-school essentials

    03:22

  • See the sweet moment a young boy carries his sister over a puddle

    00:43

  • WWII hero pilot who made ultimate sacrifice honored in France

    02:41

  • Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus

    00:32

  • Tennis legend Serena Williams prepares for final US Open

    01:48

  • Princes William, Harry to commemorate Diana’s death separately

    02:45

  • Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for a record $12.6M at auction

    00:43

TODAY

UN inspectors head to endangered nuclear plant in Ukraine

01:48

Ukrainian forces are launching a major counter-offensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory in the region of Kherson. Meanwhile, scientists will undertake urgent safeguard activities to determine if the endangered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is able to operate safely. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Aug. 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How DALL-E 2 is changing the art world with words and images

    03:16

  • How Princess Diana forever changed the royal family

    04:18

  • Hero grocery employee killed while confronting Oregon gunman

    00:28

  • Serena Williams wins first round during farewell run at US Open

    02:49

  • Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview on royals draws backlash

    02:19

  • NASA evaluates Artemis engine problems ahead of next launch day

    03:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All