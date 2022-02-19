IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Ukraine fears military defense against Russia could escalate into war

01:38

Russia will be conducting nuclear exercises close to the Ukrainian border today as the world waits to see if conflict continues to escalate. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022

