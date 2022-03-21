Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion
02:57
The war in Ukraine is causing consequences across the globe, including in Europe’s agriculture industry. Known as the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine’s farming industry has all but stopped after the invasion. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY after visiting rural farmers still determined to keep working.March 21, 2022
