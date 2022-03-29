IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 best sheets and towels to buy in 2022, according to Good Housekeeping

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

    02:22

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • How to handle important documents – all online!

    04:54

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside

    00:27

  • Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time

    03:06

  • New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

    02:31

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

  • Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

    00:26

  • Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire

    00:22

  • Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins

    01:03

  • Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China

    00:32

  • FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

    00:46

  • Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine

    02:41

  • Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

    02:32

  • Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

    03:24

  • Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

    02:13

  • Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

    01:50

TODAY

Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv

02:20

Ukrainian troops are proving to be a tough underdog, clawing back territory from Russia around Kyiv and retaking a town east of the capital. Even as Russia appears to be losing some of its grip, their forces continue to carry out indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian towns and cities. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

    02:22

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • How to handle important documents – all online!

    04:54

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside

    00:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All