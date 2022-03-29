Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are proving to be a tough underdog, clawing back territory from Russia around Kyiv and retaking a town east of the capital. Even as Russia appears to be losing some of its grip, their forces continue to carry out indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian towns and cities. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022
