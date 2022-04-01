Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid
Ukrainian officials are accusing Russia of blocking and stealing humanitarian aid in Mariupol including food, water and fuel, as well as denying access to healthcare after destroying hospitals and clinics. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kharkiv.April 1, 2022
