Ukraine accuses Russia of new war crimes

Ukrainian officials say that they are continuing to find evidence of Russian war crimes. New satellite images show what a Mariupol official claims is a second mass grave of more than 20,000 people just outside the besieged city. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Saturday TODAY.April 23, 2022

