UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigation
02:40
Buried in the more than 1,000-page Defense Authorization Act set to be signed by the president is a call for a new government program dedicated to investigation UFOs. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for In Depth TODAY.Dec. 21, 2021
