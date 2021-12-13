U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

He’s one of the biggest rock stars ever, but now Bono, frontman of the band U2, is using his voice in a different way, with a role in the new animated film “Sing 2” as a reclusive lion who is a former rock star himself. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shares more of her interview with him. “I like to think I shaped the writing of the character,” Bono says.Dec. 13, 2021