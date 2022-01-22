U.S. sends military aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion tensions
The U.S. has sent the first shipment of lethal military aid to Ukraine in an effort to support the country as it braces for war with Russia. Just over the Ukrainian border, more than a hundred thousand Russian troops are practicing, ready to invade. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022
