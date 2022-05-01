IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

    03:01

  • Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel

    01:07

  • Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks

    02:29

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

    01:19

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

    00:47

  • Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant

    01:23

  • House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

    02:04

  • Video appears to show civilians being evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol

    01:07

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    04:38

  • Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’

    07:26
  • Now Playing

    U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant

    02:16

  • Ukrainian raises money to fight war with souvenirs from downed Russian plane

    00:44

  • Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    00:53

  • NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time

    01:54

  • Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness

    01:45

  • Loved ones mourn the loss of former US Marine killed in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Ukraine citizens desperate to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    02:22

TODAY

U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

02:06

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the visits of high-ranking U.S. officials to Ukraine and the larger ramifications of new aid and rhetoric that the U.S. has displayed. Todd says we are fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, adding that the U.S. is showing signs of commitment for the long haul.May 1, 2022

Pelosi visits Kyiv; some civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

    03:01

  • Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel

    01:07

  • Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks

    02:29

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

    01:19

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

    00:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All