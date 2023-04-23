Rachel Weisz on ‘Dead Ringers’ series, making her father proud
U.S. forces evacuate embassy personnel from Sudan amid violence
01:34
About 100 U.S. military forces undertook a daring mission to rescue U.S. government personnel who have been caught in the middle of intense fighting in Sudan. The Biden administration does not plan to evacuate the other 16,000 Americans still there. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for Sunday TODAY.April 23, 2023
