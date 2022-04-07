Tyra Banks and Kim Kardashian open up on being underestimated

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Entrepreneurs Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks talk with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about teaming up together for a Skims billboard. The pair had a heart-to-heart and opened up about feeling underestimated in the business industry and feeling the need to constantly prove themselves worthy.
April 7, 2022 Read More
