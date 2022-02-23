Tyler Cameron talks ‘The Real Dirty Dancing,’ dips Jenna Bush Hager
Tyler Cameron, who rose to fame as a contestant on “The Bachelor,” is heating things up again as one of eight competitors on the new celebrity dancing competition, “The Real Dirty Dancing.” “I have a thing with coming in second on reality television shows,” he says. He also partakes in a “dip-off” with Jena Bush Hager and Willie Geist.Feb. 23, 2022
