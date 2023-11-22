Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
Hoda Kotb shares the incredible story of Imani and Everly, two young girls with rare cancers who became best friends while undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Then Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for the hospital, shares how Imani and Everly represent what St. Jude tries to do for families.Nov. 22, 2023
