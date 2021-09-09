Two generations reflect on 9/11 and their years of service

The events of 9/11 changed the lives of so many families and for retired Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson and his sons Kevin and Andrew, the day redefined the meaning of service. The three men ultimately embarked on a combined total of 10 deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. The family tells NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson about what it was like for multiple generations of their family to serve over the last 20 years.Sept. 9, 2021