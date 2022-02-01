Two friends create space for healing in yoga community
In our series Together We Rise, TODAY’s Al Roker explores an unexpected brotherhood created by two friends who were looking for ways to stay social and relieve stress during the pandemic. Andrew Smith and Tristan Lewis ended up creating a community-based yoga movement called The Healing. “One of the things I needed most was community. I needed to be around my brothers, and one thing we noticed was there was a lack of black men who were teaching yoga,” Andrew tells Al.Feb. 1, 2022
