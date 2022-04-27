IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

TODAY

Twitter sees mass account deactivations after Elon Musk purchase

00:24

Social media giant Twitter revealed it saw a huge number of account closures following the news that billionaire Elon Musk bought the company. While some high-profile accounts lost thousands of followers, other accounts on the political right saw their counts skyrocket.April 27, 2022

