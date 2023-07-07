IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens to sue new rival Threads

02:10

In what’s being described as the battle of the billionaires, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is threatening legal action against the new popular platform from Mark Zuckerberg called Threads which garnered 30 million users in 24 hours. “Competition is fine, cheating is not,” Musk said in a tweet about the new rival. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.July 7, 2023

