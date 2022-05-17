IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

tWitch on saying goodbye to 'The Ellen Show' after 9 years

08:44

Stephen "tWitch" Boss stops by Studio 1A to talk about his nine-season run as the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," as well as his return to "So You Think You Can Dance." He also hosts a dance competition between Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, teaching them popular dances in under 15 seconds.May 17, 2022

