Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research

After David Carmel was paralyzed in a diving accident, he and his identical brother, Dr. Jason Carmel, who works for Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian, dedicated their lives to nerve generation research and finding ways help people with spinal cord injuries recover function. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.May 24, 2023
