TODAY

Twins compete to be named valedictorian at Texas high school

01:32

Fraternal twins Arman and Ronak Saxena, seniors at Katy High School in Texas, have been close at pretty much everything – and that includes working to be named their school’s valedictorian. KPRC’s Sofia Ojeda reports.April 28, 2022

