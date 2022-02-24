IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity

05:50

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones has an important conversation with kids from around the country who share the lessons they’ve learned about Black history in -- and out of the classroom. They discuss the power of representation, the pressure of feeling like they’re speaking for their race and having their voices heard.Feb. 24, 2022

