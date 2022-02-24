Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones has an important conversation with kids from around the country who share the lessons they’ve learned about Black history in -- and out of the classroom. They discuss the power of representation, the pressure of feeling like they’re speaking for their race and having their voices heard.Feb. 24, 2022
