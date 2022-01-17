IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Now Playing

    Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dad

    05:26

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise Air Force veteran with amazing vacation

    05:08

  • How one veteran decreases food insecurity in his community

    07:13

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals the story behind George H.W. Bush joining the military

    01:26

  • Gary Sinise on how his foundation is supporting veterans, their families

    06:12

  • Meteorologist Bill Karins thanks veteran who rescued his dad in Vietnam

    01:34

  • How service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD

    04:32

  • How 1 retired veteran continued his life of service

    04:32

  • Tomb of the Unknown Soldier opens to visitors for the first time

    06:09

  • Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Duane Dewey dies at age 89

    01:47

  • Veterans take on new mission at Caddie School for Soldiers

    03:42

  • How therapy helped a war veteran launch a bourbon empire

    04:22

  • Army veteran who helps other vets gets a heartwarming surprise

    05:59

  • Gilbert Seltzer, member of the Ghost Army during WWII, dies at 106

    02:16

  • Watch the US Army Field Band perform ‘America the Beautiful’

    02:36

  • Soldier’s wife shares message of hope after struggling during pandemic

    03:35

TODAY

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

00:28

Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen, has died. He became one of the first black military aviators, going on to fly more than 400 combat missions from World War II to the Vietnam War. He was 102 years old.Jan. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dad

    05:26

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise Air Force veteran with amazing vacation

    05:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All