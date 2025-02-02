Nate Bargatze and Willie Geist share laughs at first-ever Sunday Sitdown Live
08:16
Nate Bargatze recalls strange job as water meter reader after 9/11
04:08
Air safety in the spotlight after US' most significant commercial plane crash in 15 years
05:12
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter
00:39
Toddler questions his mom’s baby bump: ‘Who put it in there?’
03:46
Iris Cummings Critchell, Olympian and aviator, dies at 104
02:01
Nate Bargatze marks first-ever Sunday Sitdown Live with ‘Mug Shot’
01:47
Grammy Awards 2025 preview: Beyoncé eyes Album of the Year
02:06
Third soldier identified in deadly midair collision over Potomac
00:35
Victims identified in air ambulance crash in Philadelphia
02:19
Tulsi Gabbard faces growing concern about nomination following confirmation hearing
01:58
Canada, Mexico and China slam Trump's tariffs
01:42
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes surprise ‘Hamilton’ cameo on ‘SNL’
00:34
Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders vie for Super Bowl LIX
02:21
Schoolhouse becomes national historic site honoring Latino culture
03:07
Boy details plan to ask school crush to be his Valentine
04:49
Fans ice fish under dazzling Northern Lights in Sunday Mug Shot
01:45
New giant pandas debut at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington
04:17
CIA says COVID likely originated from Chinese lab
00:31
Report: GOP lawmakers pressured to get behind Trump nominees
02:04
Tulsi Gabbard faces growing concern about nomination following confirmation hearing
01:58
Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist with new reports of growing concern that Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation for her nomination for director of national intelligence nomination could be in jeopardy.Feb. 2, 2025
