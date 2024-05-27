‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in LA
02:12
US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s new president
02:27
Deadly Israeli airstrike hits camp of displaced civilians in Rafah
02:19
Trump booed at Libertarian event: 'Maybe you don't want to win'
02:52
Memorial Day forecast: 68 million at risk of hail along East coast
01:17
Now Playing
TSA screens nearly 3M passengers in 1 day, setting new record
02:03
UP NEXT
Destructive tornadoes tear deadly path across South
01:49
British girl unleashes scoops of fury in rant over price of ice cream
04:45
Clarence ‘Bud’ Anderson, last WWII triple ace pilot, dies at 102
02:43
Inside the restoration of America’s most decorated warship
03:13
Scarlett Johansson’s feud with OpenAI puts focus on voice cloning
04:31
Richard Sherman, ‘It’s a Small World’ songwriter, dies at 95
00:34
PGA golfer Grayson Murray dies at 30
02:08
TSA screens record number of air travelers ahead of Memorial Day
00:22
Russia launches assault on Kharkiv, killing at least a dozen people
00:14
Trump is met with boos, jeers at Libertarian National Convention
03:04
Deadly tornadoes leave path of destruction from Kansas to Texas
02:49
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates graduate from her alma mater
06:38
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival
04:33
Game changer: NCAA agrees to let schools pay their athletes
01:55
TSA screens nearly 3M passengers in 1 day, setting new record
02:03
Copied
Copied
The TSA screened nearly 3 million passengers nationwide on the Friday before Memorial Day, breaking the agency’s record for most travelers passing through security checkpoints in a single day. NBC’s Priya Sridhar reports for TODAY.May 27, 2024
‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in LA
02:12
US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s new president
02:27
Deadly Israeli airstrike hits camp of displaced civilians in Rafah
02:19
Trump booed at Libertarian event: 'Maybe you don't want to win'
02:52
Memorial Day forecast: 68 million at risk of hail along East coast
01:17
Now Playing
TSA screens nearly 3M passengers in 1 day, setting new record
02:03
UP NEXT
Destructive tornadoes tear deadly path across South
01:49
British girl unleashes scoops of fury in rant over price of ice cream
04:45
Clarence ‘Bud’ Anderson, last WWII triple ace pilot, dies at 102
02:43
Inside the restoration of America’s most decorated warship
03:13
Scarlett Johansson’s feud with OpenAI puts focus on voice cloning
04:31
Richard Sherman, ‘It’s a Small World’ songwriter, dies at 95
00:34
PGA golfer Grayson Murray dies at 30
02:08
TSA screens record number of air travelers ahead of Memorial Day
00:22
Russia launches assault on Kharkiv, killing at least a dozen people
00:14
Trump is met with boos, jeers at Libertarian National Convention
03:04
Deadly tornadoes leave path of destruction from Kansas to Texas
02:49
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates graduate from her alma mater
06:38
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival
04:33
Game changer: NCAA agrees to let schools pay their athletes