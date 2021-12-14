TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year
The TSA says it has confiscated a record number of guns this year. More than 5,700 firearms have been found at airport security checkpoints in 2021. That’s the highest number ever in a single year.Dec. 14, 2021
TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year
