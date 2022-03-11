Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

Commander’s Palace is the Grand Dame of New Orleans restaurants, and for the first time in its 128-year history, a woman, Chef Meg Bickford, is calling the shots in the kitchen. Chef Bickford joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to show how to make lime daiquiri shrimp, including how to make the coulis and all the ingredients that go into the dish. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022