IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

    05:50

  • Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

    05:12

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks

    01:29

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

    07:05

  • Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success

    04:34

  • Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread

    04:19

  • Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods

    04:18

  • Tom Colicchio shares recipes for pasta two ways

    05:51

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter

    04:06

  • Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas

    03:58

TODAY

Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

04:14

Commander’s Palace is the Grand Dame of New Orleans restaurants, and for the first time in its 128-year history, a woman, Chef Meg Bickford, is calling the shots in the kitchen. Chef Bickford joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to show how to make lime daiquiri shrimp, including how to make the coulis and all the ingredients that go into the dish. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

    05:50

  • Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

    05:12

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All